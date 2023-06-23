Home » Christian Guevara highlights security strategies in El Salvador
News

Christian Guevara highlights security strategies in El Salvador

by admin
Christian Guevara highlights security strategies in El Salvador

The head of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, gave statements on the security strategies adopted by the Government of El Salvador to the Costa Rican media outlet CRPrensa.

«Peace to El Salvador never came. In 1994, we began to have the first signs of gangs in the country, at that time ARENA governed and they let these criminal groups begin to grow,” explained the legislator. He added: “After a very bloody weekend, in which 83 innocent Salvadorans were killed, it was decided to put an end to the gangs’ reign.”

He also reiterated that, as a government, bold and courageous measures had to be taken to put an end to these terrorist groups. Among them, the Exception Regime was implemented, which reinforces the Territorial Control Plan. Through these, El Salvador has experienced a historic decrease in crime and has become an international benchmark in security matters.

See also  Salvadoran who collaborated with a structure that murdered a Paraguayan prosecutor is accused in court

You may also like

Petro proposed in Paris to activate the global...

Özdemir’s animal husbandry label: does the Federal Council...

Work progresses that will provide water without interruptions...

All localities and departments seize the farming season...

Storms in the north: flooded basements and restricted...

PNC captures irresponsible driver of route 1LL –...

Daniel Quintero’s warning that scares Dimayor and Win...

Your most important dates: In focus today: Hornbach,...

People evacuated and streets flooded in different parts...

Ciro Quiroz gave way to the novel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy