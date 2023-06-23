Christian Guevara highlights security strategies in El Salvador

The head of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, gave statements on the security strategies adopted by the Government of El Salvador to the Costa Rican media outlet CRPrensa.

«Peace to El Salvador never came. In 1994, we began to have the first signs of gangs in the country, at that time ARENA governed and they let these criminal groups begin to grow,” explained the legislator. He added: “After a very bloody weekend, in which 83 innocent Salvadorans were killed, it was decided to put an end to the gangs’ reign.”

He also reiterated that, as a government, bold and courageous measures had to be taken to put an end to these terrorist groups. Among them, the Exception Regime was implemented, which reinforces the Territorial Control Plan. Through these, El Salvador has experienced a historic decrease in crime and has become an international benchmark in security matters.

