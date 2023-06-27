Christian Moreno presented signatures to be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, how are the other applicants doing?

This Monday afternoon, Christian José Moreno presented more than 91,000 signatures at the National Registry of Civil Status for the entity to endorse your registration as a candidate for the Valledupar City Hall by the significant group of citizens We are more.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, the former congressman from Cesarean stated that there is a possibility that he will obtain the endorsement of the En Marcha party. “We are in talks with new parties to make an alliance that allows us to propose a change proposal to the Vallenato citizens,” Moreno expressed.

UNTIL WHEN CAN THE SIGNATURES BE SUBMITTED?

According to the electoral calendar, the registration period for applicants by groups of citizens, movements and promoters of the blank vote expires on Thursday, June 29.

However, according to the pre-candidates consulted by this publishing house, they would have until July 29 to deliver the signatures that will allow them to participate in the territorial elections in October.

Once these data are submitted, the Registry will have to analyze and validate them. The applicants assure that the requirements are 50,000 signatures.

CAMILO QUIROZ WILL WAIT FOR THE LAST MOMENT

EL PILÓN also consulted other pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar who still do not have a party about the collection process and the respective procedure. Camilo Quirozwho will go for the group Pa’ lante Valledupar, He assured that more than one hundred thousand people signed his lists, but he will wait until the last moment to deliver them.

Quiroz stated that “alternative” parties that would have shown interest in co-endorsing his political proposal: “Commitment, Dignity, Rebirthing Colombia have been knocking on the doors.”

MARÍA ISABEL CAMPO ALSO HAS 100,000 COMPANIES

For his part, Maria Isabel Campo of the movement Reborn Vallenato, told EL PILÓN that up to the recent Monday it had collected 103,000 signatures, which will be filed with the Registry next Wednesday, June 28 at 9 am

“I want to fulfill the people, I did this exercise because I am an independent candidate,” Campo Cuello expressed when asked about the support of a political party.

GONZALO ARZUZA WILL DO IT THE OTHER WEEK

The former Secretary of Government of Valledupar Gonzalo Arzuza will present 73,000 signatures the other week, according to what he told EL PILÓN, with the group Commitment by Valledupar.

“We have not yet done the work of the guarantees”, responded when asked about alliance with political parties.

Data from the Registry indicate that there is another group called Valledupar Solidaritywhich seeks to endorse Luis Freite Mendoza.

