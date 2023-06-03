Home » Chunchi students are trained in sustainable production
Chunchi students are trained in sustainable production

20 students from the Gonzol Educational Unit received training in sustainable production, as part of the Peasant Family Agriculture Learning Communities (AFC), promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG). The trained students correspond to the first year of high school and the second class of students of the Educational Unit, who culminate this learning cycle carried out by this State Portfolio, for the strengthening of capacities in the territory. Ligia Villa, District Director of the MAG in Chimborazo, pointed out that the objective is to promote technical capacities for proper management of agricultural activity and motivate rural youth to be development managers in their localities, through sustainable production.

After receiving their certificates, the students presented their value-added ventures with local products, such as delicacies, cheese, jams, and the production of organic fertilizer for fertilizing crops. The young people participated for six months in this theoretical-practical training given by MAG territorial technicians, learning through twelve modules various topics of organic production, bio-inputs, animal management and health, focused on good agricultural and livestock practices. David López, a project participant, considered that the training was important because they learned to make organic fertilizers to have healthy crops and not pollute the environment. (12)

