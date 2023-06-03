Home » Roaming in Limbo – You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart
Roaming in Limbo – You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart

on June 3, 2023
Dutchman Daniel Gorseling works as Roaming in Limbo based on the standalone single You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart further on his nimbus of infallibility in the broad plunderphonics field of the minimalist electroacoustic ambient.

After the last time it seemed like there was a great thing about the 2022 highlight Permutations tinkered year for Roaming in Limbo exhausted the young musician as well, it now even seems possible with the necessary subjective fan-glasses purposeful optimism to perhaps even be able to count on a new studio album in the not too distant future, as Gorseling states in the liner notes You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart reveals: “Just wanted to share this ambient piece I made out of manipulating various piano & organ compositions late at night – LP2 is in the works, though I’m not sure when it’ll be ready for release, but progress is being made!
You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart tinkles from the romantically enraptured memories of diffuse piano attacks, sparkling at least in diffuse longing. The winding melody, which never really becomes tangible, jingles, disassembled out of phase and put back together so far on the captivating border of eccentricity and catchiness, until the dark, looming underground opens up, welcoming a mystical drone that wafts picturesquely with maritime end-time aesthetics as Fog bank lowers over still waves and lonely silhouettes of ships.
As implicit as all this may seem in the end, it has to be mentioned all the more explicitly: Roaming in Limbo is now not only an outstanding atmosphere creator, but also a damn accomplished songwriter beyond pure collage art.

