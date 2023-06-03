Home » Swipe at Netflix goes too far
Technology

Swipe at Netflix goes too far

by admin
Swipe at Netflix goes too far

With this action, Prime Video Germany unfortunately shot itself in the foot more than it helped. In a tweet, the streaming service has raised awareness of Netflix’s ban on shared accounts. Prime Video, on the other hand, could be used by anyone who knows the password of an account. The turnaround was not long in coming.

Version:1.0.122

Languages:German English

Release:28.08.2017

Amazon makes a fool of itself: But no official OK for shared passwords

The tweet has been deleted, the good news has disappeared: for a short time, the German offshoot of Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video indirectly let it be known via Twitter that Sharing passwords is okay. In this way, the streaming offer could be used without all users having to pay for it or by having several households share an account.

Under the equally ambiguous and unmistakable message “Do you know”, the official account of Prime Video Germany shared a view of the Home of Prime Video, where users can select the profile of whoever wants to stream: “Who’s watching?”

Does the Netflix ban go against the grain? We present the alternatives:

As a suitable broadside to the competitor Netflix, which had officially heralded the end of account sharing in Germany shortly before, there were five profiles among them. Their names together provide the answer to the question: “Anyone With My Password” – exactly what Netflix is ​​now banning customers from doing.

However, Prime Video quickly made the tweet disappear again – the colleagues at heise online documented it. In retrospect, it is clarified: “Prime customers are according to the Amazon terms and conditions responsible for ‘ensuring the confidentiality of the account and password’. Sharing the account and password with third parties violates this,” explains the head of Prime Video Germany’s press office.

See also  The new game + mode of "Electric Traitor 2077" is delayed official: too complicated | XFastest News

Happy too soon: Prime Video customers also have to protect their passwords

So it says for German streaming customers of Prime Video happy in vain. Netflix may be the only streaming provider to date to take active action against shared accounts. However, this does not mean that passing on passwords to other services is far from acceptable.

In the tech industry in particular, it is not uncommon for the big names to poke fun at each other. For example, Samsung likes to gossip about its competitors – and vice versa. But as in the current example, it can also backfire.

You may also like

Climate activists: Berlin reasons support last generation

The 15th generation Intel Core processor adopts TSMC...

The reason why more and more Android phone...

movies, series and programs to see on June...

How to check nearby devices with Apple Watch?...

From the RealityPro headset to the MacBook Air...

Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Greentech Index: Why plastic packaging sucks

From the RealityPro headset to the MacBook Air...

ration electricity? The Federal Network Agency could cut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy