Chung Cheong-rae, Standing Chairperson Enduring… “If Kim Jin-pyo is not corrected, a judgment on authority dispute is requested” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“Park Kwang-on does not keep his promise”

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Beom-Jun Koh = Chairman Jeong Cheong-rae of the Science and Technology Information Broadcasting and Communications Commission speaks at the general meeting of the Science and Technology Information Broadcasting and Communications Commission held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the morning of the 24th. 2023.05.24. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Lim Jong-myeong = Democratic Party lawmaker Jeong Cheong-rae began to hold on, saying that he would not let go of the standing chairperson.

Rep. Chung argued that National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo committed an illegal act in connection with the appointment of the standing committee chairperson, and Park Gwang-on, the floor leader, did not keep his promise.

At the plenary session on the 30th of last month, a vote was scheduled for the election of Rep. Chung as the chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee, but the agenda was delayed due to opposition opinions at the general assembly of the Democratic Party’s lawmakers.

On the afternoon of the 4th, Rep. Chung posted a photo on his social network service (SNS) Facebook, saying, “I have written a ‘claim for judgment of authority dispute’ and ‘application for provisional disposition of suspension’ to be submitted to the Constitutional Court after receiving legal advice,” said Chairman Kim Jin-pyo. If corrective measures are not taken, he said he would submit written documents to the Constitutional Court.

Rep. Jeong said, “In the decision-making process of the plenary session of the National Assembly on the 30th of last month, National Assembly Speaker Jin-pyo Kim stood up and expressed his intention clearly saying ‘I have an objection’, but ignored it and skipped the voting procedure and hit the gavel.” I violated Article 112, Paragraph 3, the mandatory clause that requires a vote in case of objection. This is a clear violation of the National Assembly Act, and I have no choice but to see it as a violation of my rights.”

He said, “I also do not want to file a lawsuit like this. Therefore, I hope the Speaker of the National Assembly will admit the mistake and take corrective measures. I give,” he said.

Rep. Chung additionally said, “I have not discussed or communicated with anyone in the party regarding this part, and I will make it clear that it is only my judgment and political position. It will be the same in the future.”

Rep. Chung also expressed his dissatisfaction with the floor leadership.

He said, “One regrettable thing is that, regardless of the reason, the Democratic Party did not implement it even though Park Gwang-on, the floor leadership, officially announced that ‘the chairman of the Public Administration and Security Council is Chung Cheong-rae’ according to the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties a year ago. Who is responsible? Is the incumbent responsible? Is one person responsible?” he raised the question.

He continued, “The Democratic Party opposed the Democratic Party nominee and the people’s power nominee agreed. What kind of situation is it?” he said.

Rep. Chung said, “It’s not that I didn’t keep my promise, but that the leadership of Park Gwang-on failed to keep his promise. Is the person responsible for not keeping his promise? I believed in him and submitted my resignation letter. I was completely stabbed in the back of my head. I was completely deceived. He gave me a letter of resignation, and after that, he tied his hands and feet to me and beat me. That part is so reprehensible.”

Rep. Jeong said, “No one in the hospital leadership is responsible for this situation, and there is no apology. Shouldn’t I have to apologize to myself? There are just media play without an official position through the media. There are many inaccurate facts.” said.

Along with this, “The law cannot be applied retroactively. New principles and standards are future rules. What was already decided a year ago will be decided again with new standards? If the game was stopped during the game, who would be convinced if the new rules were applied. So, the party members Aren’t they protesting too?”

Rep. Jeong also said, “It is not good for the leadership of the floor leader to change what was once decided without a democratic process just because some people raise an issue.”

Again, “It’s a problem even after that. What has been decided, but if three or four lawmakers insist, will it be postponed and overturned? It’s a big deal and a big problem. do,” he added.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]