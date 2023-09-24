Home » Tiki González objected to appointments of questioned members of the Zacarías clan in public entities
Tiki González objected to appointments of questioned members of the Zacarías clan in public entities

Tiki Gonzalez Vaesken, deputy for Upper Parana.

The national representative for Alto Paraná, Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, during an interview on a local radio station, objected to the appointments of questioned members of the Zacarías clan that are taking place in public entities. The legislator admitted that in many cases they are well-worn names that already received strong criticism from citizens at the time, especially in the case of Itaipú.

“It’s what we always did and people don’t like it,” admitted the parliamentarian, referring to the recent incorporations of questionable people who joined the Binacional at the hands of its Paraguayan director. “We are going to be critical but objective. These appointments do not guarantee them winning an election, because it can have a totally negative reaction for citizens in general,” said Tiki.

The Colorado legislator also spoke about the case of his colleague Bettina Aguilera, who left Fuerza Republicana and formed a caucus with other colleagues, in support of President Peña. “It surprised me, because he didn’t explain it to us. From the bench we always had independence, we supported the government, but that does not mean that we are going to keep quiet about what is wrong,” she added.

Exclusions in the ANR

The Alto Paranaense deputy also spoke of what he called “duality of command” in the department, despite the fact that Governor “Landy” Torres must exercise that leadership. “We worked a lot for list 1, but until now they see us as rivals. And many people are being left aside, it is not understood that the public official must always be pro-government and cannot be punished because he supported the government in power,” he admitted.

“We are not going to remain silent, we are going to express our disagreement, and we already did that with the vice president,” he added. Regarding the governor, he said that they will speak tomorrow, Saturday (today) at a meeting. “We consider Landy to be the political leader of the department, he has to ensure that appointments and appointments are channeled through him, but unfortunately this is not the case, there is a duality of command,” he stated, clearly referring to the fact that there is more influence from the ZI. in appointments.

