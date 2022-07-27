Home News Cicala new secretary of the League in Ivrea, councilors Povolo and Balzola in the section board
News

Cicala new secretary of the League in Ivrea, councilors Povolo and Balzola in the section board

by admin
Cicala new secretary of the League in Ivrea, councilors Povolo and Balzola in the section board
In the center, Stefano Cicala, together with the board and some militants

“The electoral campaign has begun and each of us must give our all – said Cicala after his election -. We have to convince people to go and vote “

IVREA. On Friday evening the section of the League of Ivrea elected the new city secretary. This is Stefano Cicala, 40, who replaces Fabio Cordera. “The electoral campaign has begun and each of us must give our all – said Cicala after his election -. We have to convince people to go and vote ». A well attended congress, that of the League, chaired by the parliamentarian Alessandro Giglio Vigna. Guests were the municipal councilors Donato Malpede and Pierfranco Lodesani.

The new leadership of the League is made up of the councilors Giuliano Balzola and Giorgia Povolo and Barbara Cicala, Valentina Bessolo, Fabio Cordera, Igor Vogliano, Alex Antignolo, Antonio and Doriano Ferrari.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Wuning County is popular for sending operas to the countryside-Jiujiang News Net

You may also like

Bad weather in Lombardy, hailstorms and thunderstorms: the...

Consumer Expo Special Issue | The total number...

From the former Maronian League player to the...

A total of 1.5991 million people were sampled...

Built 117,000 kilometers of expressways, my country’s expressway...

Dora camper area in Ivrea, remove the word...

The opening of the 2nd China International Consumer...

He was staying in a hotel in Treviso,...

Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: “She...

Illegal work on a construction site and in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy