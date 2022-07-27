“The electoral campaign has begun and each of us must give our all – said Cicala after his election -. We have to convince people to go and vote “

In the center, Stefano Cicala, together with the board and some militants

IVREA. On Friday evening the section of the League of Ivrea elected the new city secretary. This is Stefano Cicala, 40, who replaces Fabio Cordera. “The electoral campaign has begun and each of us must give our all – said Cicala after his election -. We have to convince people to go and vote ». A well attended congress, that of the League, chaired by the parliamentarian Alessandro Giglio Vigna. Guests were the municipal councilors Donato Malpede and Pierfranco Lodesani.

The new leadership of the League is made up of the councilors Giuliano Balzola and Giorgia Povolo and Barbara Cicala, Valentina Bessolo, Fabio Cordera, Igor Vogliano, Alex Antignolo, Antonio and Doriano Ferrari.