Turin, 27 July 2022 – The paths of Juventus and of Aaron Ramsey. While the team is at work in America, about to face Barcelona in the second friendly of this stars and stripes tour, the management continues to move in the construction of the 2022/23 squad. Rosa which will not include the Welsh midfielder, who has agreed with the Juventus club to terminate the contract that bound him to the Piedmontese until June 30, 2023. “The consensual termination of the contract that bound Aaron Ramsey to Juventus is official. wolf, Aaron Ramsey! “, the message posted on Twitter by the Old Lady.

Experience in the shadow of the Mole

Thus ends a very unfortunate marriage. Ramsey, who has been pushed out by Juventus for some time now, has made just 69 appearances, with six goals and as many assists, since his arrival in Turin on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019. His performance was conditioned by many injuries and which did not pay off at all the investment made at the time by Andrea Agnelli’s club, which guaranteed 7.5 million per season in the 1990s class. To terminate the contract, the club will pay the player a severance pay, which was given to the players in January Glasgow Rangers. And now he will be free to choose his new accommodation.

