Detention in Mallorca: “Done nothing wrong” – Kwasniok comments on allegations of abuse

SC Paderborn 07 detention on Mallorca

“Did nothing wrong” – Kwasniok comments on allegations of abuse

Status: 24.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Lukas Kwasniok has been coaching SC Paderborn for two years

Source: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Lukas Kwasniok was detained for two days in Mallorca in May. A woman had made allegations against the coach of DC Paderborn. Kwasniok is back on the training ground for the first time on Sunday. Before that, he commented on the allegations.

Football coach Lukas Kwasniok is returning to the training ground of second division club SC Paderborn this Sunday after his interim arrest in Mallorca in May and his break for the season finale this Sunday. In an interview with the club’s own portal, the 42-year-old protested his innocence.

“Overall, it’s not a pleasant situation for everyone involved, for me, my family and the club,” said Kwasniok: “Basically, I haven’t done anything wrong or illegal. The immediate release without legal conditions after the hearing speaks a clear and unequivocal language. And that’s why my trust in the Spanish judiciary is very high and I’m very, very confident and positive about the ongoing proceedings.”

Kwasniok was temporarily arrested on the Spanish holiday island last month, but was released without conditions after a hearing and two days in prison. A woman had accused the coach of sexual assault. There were no official statements from the police on the case.

“We will also react appropriately if necessary”

Paderborn has now again assured its head coach support. “As a club, we take allegations of this kind seriously and clearly follow a zero-tolerance line. In this respect, we are keeping an eye on the ongoing proceedings and will react appropriately if necessary,” said President Thomas Sagel: “In a conversation with Lukas Kwasniok, we also assured him of our support until then. We still have a lot planned together and are striving for the best possible sporting result for the new season.”

also read

Kwasniok thanked the top management for their trust. “I am forever grateful to the club and those responsible. This vote of confidence is not to be taken for granted,” said the Paderborn head coach.

Kwasniok has been a coach in Paderborn since the summer of 2021, when he followed Steffen Baumgart, who had moved to 1. FC Köln. In the two years under Kwasniok, Paderborn finished ninth and sixth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

