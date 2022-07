A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:43 local time (2:43 in Italy) in the northeast of the Philippine island of Luzon.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of about 20 km and an epicenter in the Cordillera region. Despite the intensity of the earthquake, the tsunami warning was not issued. The senate building was evacuated