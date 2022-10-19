PORDENONE. Senator Luca Ciriani was re-elected group leader of the Brothers of Italy at Palazzo Madama. The vote today, Tuesday 18 October, took place by acclamation.

Ciriani who in the morning had emphasized the importance of the rediscovered unity of the center-right forces. “It is good that the center-right has regained its compactness. We have a country that looks at us to which we must give serious and responsible answers in a short time », the words of the Pordenone politician to SkyTg24, commenting on the meeting on Monday afternoon between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi.

«A sense of responsibility and coherence with the mandate received from the voters prevailed. We presented ourselves in the elections as a coalition – added the FdI senator – and we have a bond of loyalty. We did not like the tears in the Senate: there is a time in which we must negotiate and discuss and one in which we must close, decide and go forward seriously, ”Ciriani then stressed.

Debora Serracchiani and, on the right, Simona Malpezzi

Even in the Democratic Party it was decided not to change. The Assembly of the Pd group on Tuesday 18 October has in fact confirmed Simona Malpezzi as group leader in the Senate. It was Enrico Letta himself who asked “a choice of continuity” from the senators and dem deputies. Translated: reconfirmation for Malpezzi in the Senate and Debora Serracchiani as group leader in the Chamber.

Said and done, with the Assembly of the group of the Democratic Party – Democratic and Progressive Italy that a few hours later elected Debora Serracchiani president of the group in the Chamber by acclamation, confirming the former governor of the Fvg at the helm of the dem parliamentarians.

“We must be able to give the next management group freedom (more freedom than I had when I arrived) on the structures of the parliamentary groups”, the secretary dem Letta had anticipated the choice. «He seems to me respectful towards Simona Malpezzi and Debora Serracchiani, so I would like to suggest a confirmation».

The proposal is to reconfirm Rossomando as vice president of the Senate. Another woman also in the Chamber: «My choice also depends on the fact that we have a gender vulnerability. For this reason, also for the vice-presidency, my proposal is to reconfirm Anna Rossomando as vice president of the Senate. Also in the Chamber I will propose a female vice president, one of the most representative figures of our party ». In the Chamber, the hypothesis is by Anna Ascani deputy.