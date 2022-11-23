Listen to the audio version of the article

The maneuver approved by the Meloni government brings new rules on the income of citizens into the belly, the flag of the Conte 1 government with M5S-Lega traction, workhorse of the 5 Star Movement, considered “wrong” by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The restyling goes in the direction of a squeeze. The bridging rules will last for one year, allowing for savings of 734 million euros. The idea of ​​immediate cancellation of the benefit as early as January 1, 2023, which would have made it possible to save 1.8 billion, was finally shelved by the executive. A new support will arrive in 2024, with a different name, intended only for the frail and over 60.

Meloni: at the end of 2023 income abolished for those who can work

«The Citizenship Income at the end of 2023 for those who can work is abolished – Meloni said speaking at the Confartigianato assembly in Rome -, in 2023 we chose to imagine a transitional period but we narrowed the stakes by establishing the banal principle that the first job offer that you refuse loses your basic income, thirdly we establish that if you take it you must stay in Italy, otherwise something is not working».

Who will lose it

Recipients of basic income considered “employable” (between 18 and 59 years of age) will have the subsidy for the first eight months in 2023, therefore up to and including August. It will be a “timed” subsidy. After this, once this “bridge solution” is complete, the income will be deducted from the first job offer that is rejected.

According to the data in the technical report attached to the article of the maneuver, these are 404,000 households that already receive the income. In fact, the households in which there is a minor, an elderly person over 60 or a disabled person must be subtracted from the approximately one million families that receive support annually. And, as announced at the press conference by Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone, also a pregnant woman.

Furthermore, from 1 January 2023, the date of entry into force of the Budget law, earners considered “employable” will have six months to train, participating in training courses, to be accompanied in their search for a job. For those who do not participate in the training, the benefit will expire. The Regions will have to send the lists of people who do not comply with the attendance obligation to Anpal.