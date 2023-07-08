City of Hernandarias celebrated its 127 years of foundation

A great party was held to commemorate the anniversary of the creation of the Hernandarias district.

The district of Hernandarias celebrated yesterday (07), with a great party, its 127 years of foundation. The “Capital of electric power” celebrated the anniversary in the central square, where the citizens turned fully to participate in the event scheduled by the local community.

A series of artistic and cultural activities were carried out for the celebrations for the 127th anniversary of the founding of Hernandarias, also known as the “Capital of electrical energy”. The celebration took place in the central square of the district, with the performance of artists, as well as a gastronomic and entrepreneurs fair, among other activities.

The Municipality of Hernandarias was the organizer of the artistic and cultural festival that was developed with great success in the central square of the city.

The artistic groups and soloists that passed through the central box were Improband, Te Va a Gustar and Diamela Rilandi. In addition, there was the participation of the Municipal School of Dance, Rock, Singing and Guitar. The Municipality had declared a district holiday yesterday, July 7, which facilitated the greater participation of citizens in the commemorative acts.

More than 100 years of history

Hernandarias was created as a district in 1886. Previously it was a place known as Tacurú Pucú port. Currently, with almost 100,000 inhabitants, it is one of the most populated municipalities in Alto Paraná. The base of its economy is in commerce, in addition to industry and agriculture.

It was elevated to the category of city in 1980. It is an agricultural and industrial area. Its points of interest are the Museum of the Guaraní Land, the zoo and the facilities of the Itaipu Binational Hydroelectric Complex, together with the Technology Park and the Paraná Country Club golf course that offers the sporting alternative of the place. It also has a recently rehabilitated waterfront, where various activities of cultural-social interest take place.

It was declared a third category municipality on July 26, 1938 and on March 22, 1980 it passed to first category. Ancient herbaceous capital, there was the immense herb factory “Industrial Paraguaya” With the construction of the Acaray and Itaipú dams, the development and growth of the region was reinvigorated.