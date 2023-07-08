Happy ending for “Blanquito”, the dog who crossed the river in Regina to wait for his dead owner

The story of “Blanquito”, an elderly dog ​​in Villa Regina who was waiting for his deceased owner on the river bank, moved more than one person. After he was rescued, a request for responsible adoption began for manage to give the dog a family that accompanies him in the final stage of his life and today the story already has a happy ending.

the sad story of “whitey” He toured all the towns in the province. the dog was known to all visitors to Island 58 since he used to accompany his owner at each crossing from his home, located on the other side of the river, to the spa. However, one day it began to show the deterioration in his body and the sadness in his eyes, it was all because sThe owner had passed away more than a month ago.

The dog continued searching tirelessly for his human companion, reiterating the habits he would swim across the river and spend his time waiting for it to return. His situation was critical: he did not have a good diet for it he was thin; was hurt because he suffered attacks from other dogs, he had an infection and had lost the vision in one eye.

After knowing the status of “Blanquito”, neighbors did not hesitate to protect him, treat him and start an adoption request. From Bariloche, Lamarque and Viedma, thousands were the messages that came interested in adopting itbut the complicated thing was the transfer.

The search for a permanent family continued and finally on Friday, the rescue group, ‘Almas Almas’confirmed to RÍO NEGRO DIARIO that “Blanquito del Río started a new life”

“He’s living on a farm in Regina and He has already taken possession of a little chuchita as well as a place in the pack», counted from the pool and added that the adopter He is a man who arrived after being moved by his story.

At the same time, they reported that thanks to the diffusion they were also able to obtain donations of food and money that was used to pay off Blanquito’s veterinary expenses, for this reason The request for donations has been terminated.

«Thanks to everyone who collaborated with their attention, there were many. Today Blanqui has become a puppy with a family that cares for him and loves him as he deserves », they expressed.





