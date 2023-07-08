Home » MediaWiki: Warning of a new IT security gap
MediaWiki: Warning of a new IT security gap

by admin
MediaWiki: Warning of a new IT security gap

There is a current IT security warning for MediaWiki. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for MediaWiki on July 7th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Open Source MediaWiki are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NIST Vulnerability Database (Status: 06.07.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for MediaWiki – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

MediaWiki Bug: Effects of an IT attack

MediaWiki is a free wiki originally developed for use on Wikipedia.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in MediaWiki to bypass security protections or perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-37302 and CVE-2023-37301 traded.

Systems affected by the MediaWiki vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products
Open Source MediaWiki

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-07-06 (07.07.2023)
For more information, see:

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-07-06 (07.07.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for MediaWiki. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

