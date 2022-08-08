The latest U.S. poll: Over two-thirds of Americans are pessimistic about the current state of the U.S. economy and future trends

On August 7, local time, a new poll jointly conducted by ABC and Ipsos showed that more than two-thirds of Americans were pessimistic about the current state of the U.S. economy and its future trends. Support for a series of related questions continues to decline.

The survey showed that 69 percent of Americans believe the U.S. economy is deteriorating, the highest level since 2008. Currently, only 12% believe the economy is improving, while 18% believe the economy remains largely unchanged.

Americans remain overwhelmingly negative about Biden’s handling of the economic recovery. Only 37 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, and 62 percent disapprove of the job Biden is doing, the survey showed. And Biden’s handling of inflation was rated even worse, with just 29% of Americans approving and 69% disapproving.

The poll also asked voters what they thought about the legality of abortion. The results showed that 49% of Americans were more likely to support candidates who would legalize abortion, compared to just 27% who were more likely to support candidates working to limit abortion rights.