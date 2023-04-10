Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Ariane 5 ECA+ will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of Ariane 5 ECA+:

The exact start time for the Ariane 5 ECA+ is currently given for Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Ariane 5 ECA+ is the Arianespace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kourou, French Guiana, more precisely: Ariane Launch Area 3. A total of 317 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 116 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of Ariane 5 ECA+?

The Ariane 5 ECA+ flight is .

JUICE is an ESA mission to study some of Jupiter’s moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

The Ariane 5 ECA+ starts its mission

All information about Ariane 5 ECA+ | JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) at a glance:

rocket Ariane 5 ECA+ Full name Ariane 5 ECA+ launch service provider Arianespace Missionsname JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) Mission type start time 13.04.2023 Orbit Status ready to go Land GUF Location Kourou, French Guiana

The last update time for this information is the 07.04.2023at 6:19 p.m.

