The gubernatorial candidate for the ANR, List 1, spoke about this issue once again with community and colorado leaders from the northern area of ​​the department, after a meeting in Itakyry town.

Eng. César “Landy” Torres has been pointing out the shortcomings of Public Health in the region, admitting that if there is political will, it will be possible to install a new Hospital in the northern part of the department, an area that brings together many humble communities. and workers who do not have this 24-hour service.

Both in municipalities such as Itakyry, Minga Porã, Mbaracayú, San Alberto, and even Santa Fe do Paraná, there are hardly any Health posts that do not work 24 hours a day, and its inhabitants are tacitly “forbidden” to get sick at night or on weekends. . The situations are aggravated with the victims of traffic accidents, and mothers who have to give birth urgently.

“It is urgent that the national government deal with the issue, Alto Paraná contributes too much to the annual budget of this country to not have a modern and complete Hospital, 24 hours a day in the northern part of the department, and we will make that possible from the Government and with the backing of our future president Santiago Peña”, affirmed once again “Landy” Torres.

Referring especially to the case of Itakyry, the candidate for governor stated that it is one of the most productive areas of the country, and that it will be defended by the List 1 project. “Because Alto Paraná will only grow together with you. An unstoppable force is felt from Itakyry and the entire northern zone”, finally affirmed César “Landy” Torres.