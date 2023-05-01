City of Naples – Presentation of the New Eco-District of Ponticelli

A meeting was held in Municipality 6 by the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Urban Planning Laura Lieto with the Municipality Council dedicated to the Ponticelli Eco-district which will replace the so-called “Parco Bipiani” and will regenerate the area thanks to a PNRR loan of € 35,560,247.18.

The work carried out, which has now reached the final planning stage, was presented together with the project planners and the City managers. The inhabitants of the settlement who listened to the reports and came to ask questions were also invited to participate. The start of operational activities is expected by the end of June.

“Today we presented the project of the New Eco-District to the Municipality and the inhabitants – explained the Deputy Mayor Laura Lieto – The project is not yet in its final version, it was presented in this intermediate phase, which contains the basic choices from a formal point of view, of apartment sizes and neighborhood services, to collect observations and requests. The Council was also an important opportunity to inform the Municipality and the inhabitants of the work that the Municipality is doing with respect to the issue of future apartment assignments. The project is very careful and collects the sensitivity of this context, trying to create the basic conditions for a necessary urban quality that does not yet exist in that place”.

“Today we took note of the details of a historic project such as the complete redevelopment of the two-storey area which removes a degraded settlement after 40 years – underlined the President of the Municipality 6 Sandro Fucito – We are all working so that the new houses built are then assigned to those who have lived in such conditions of degradation for years“.

“The new Eco District of Ponticelli was conceived starting from the question “how to live together” in the context of urban regeneration of a real part of the city” observed thearch. Julius Rose, coordinator and manager of the architectural project. “The project is articulated according to the traditional typology of the Neapolitan court with a large public square consisting of a tree-lined courtyard, urban gardens and a sculpture garden – added Rosi – The public and relational spaces are at the center of the intervention with the ambition of making this place live continuously throughout the day. The residential program envisages the construction of 104 lodgings made up of 5 functional and distributive typologies which overlook the green courtyard”.

“In this project we seemed to see the unimaginable, literally – commented Jesika Kolici, abitante del quartiere – Many of us, myself included, don’t even know what it means to live in houses made of real walls, which don’t fall apart from a stronger accidental blow, and, above all, are safer from a health point of view. For years we have lived in these asbestos prefabs dreaming and fighting to get rid of them and seeing this project about to come true today was exciting. We hope that the Administration will do everything possible to guarantee the ransom to as many people as possible who have the right and really deserve it”.