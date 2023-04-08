Chamber of Architects Bursa Branch and Chamber of City Planners Bursa Branch The conference was organized in cooperation. Conference in cooperation with Bursa Branch of the Chamber of Architects and Bursa Branch of the Chamber of City Planners Bursa Academic Chambers Union Edited. City Planner Bayram Vardar with Architect and Urban Planner Prof. Dr. Handan Turkoglu While participating as a speaker, many architects and city planners followed the program. In the program where the city plans of Bursa from the past to the present were explained, what should be done for a more livable Bursa was discussed.

Making statements after the program, Bayram Vardar said, “Kahramanmaras Considering the earthquake reality that we remember once again after the centered earthquakes, what has been experienced in the past related to the imagination of the future Bursa, what has been experienced within the framework of the technical, administrative and legal reflections of these experiences, with the participation of a technical committee consisting of both the Chamber of Architects and the Chamber of City Planners. A seminar in which the imagination has been made from the past to the present. We held a workshop on what should be and how the works related to the main aim of making the future Bursa more livable. In this workshop, some technical analyzes were made about how the planning culture of Bursa, which started about a century ago, should be in the future, and the main problems that the technical committee planned for the future of Bursa between 2011-2013 were discussed. Green areas and the fact of the earthquake, which is very up-to-date at the moment, was a useful study in which it was reviewed about creating a more livable city regarding how it is reflected in the plans,” he said.

“We have the data Bursa needs about the earthquake”

Stating that Bursa’s fault lines have been mapped and local governments are conducting micro-zoning studies, Vardar said, “All fault lines in Bursa have been determined in the recent past within the framework of the Bursa metropolitan environmental plan. We have the data Bursa needs on earthquake. Currently, local governments are micro-zoning micro-zoning. They are working on a building scale in the narrower areas we call. These are of course works that will make the future Bursa more livable. In fact, there is now all the data that provides the relationship between the ground and the building. What needs to be done from now on is that both technical people and our citizens need to be taken into consideration and their needs accordingly. needs to be determined,” he said.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News