Ciudad de Envigado would not lend its stadium for the Atlético Nacional game

The problems continue for the green box of Antioquia. The situation caused by the swelling of National Athletic on the date passed before the cali americahas the box in check Paulo Autuoriwhich currently does not have a stadium to play its match against Envigado.

According to information that is handled through social networks, the Envigadeño team would have received the refusal from the Envigado City Hallto play their match on the 15th date of the BetPlay Leaguein which he will face National Athletica team that has had quite hectic days.

The journalist and editor of the Goal.com portal, John David Londonoretweeted a trill from the account of a local news portal in the city of Paisa, announcing unofficially that it would have been determined not to provide the Envigado South Sports Centerfor the commitment on Sunday, at 4 in the afternoon for the local league.

“Off the record: Envigado Mayor’s Office would not lend the South Sports Center for the Naranja match against Atlético Nacional this Sunday”Londoño commented on the information presented on Twitter, which has been of interest to the fans of the two teams in the metropolitan area of ​​Antioquia.