□Tang Haibing, trainee reporter of our newspaper

The spring breeze is green again in the green hills, when the military equipment fights in Qingming. Every morning, the Shangzhi Forest Farm of the Shangzhi State-owned Forest Farm Management Bureau will send out shocking slogans, comprehensive physical training, use of new fire extinguishers, and rehearsal of boarding speed… A series of vigorous orange figures build a solid fortress for spring defense.

Li Huihua, Director of the Fire Protection Department of the Provincial Forestry and Grass Bureau, introduced that the overall fire risk situation in our province this year is severe and complicated. There will be periodic strong winds, strong temperature rises, and extreme droughts. , holidays, busy farming, and tourist periods overlap, and do a good job in forest and grassland fire prevention and fighting. The task is arduous and the responsibility is heavy.

“Hello, please pull over and register when entering the mountain. You need to scan the ‘fire code’, and we will track your driving route. Please make sure that no open flames are used in the mountain.” At various mountain entrances in Mudanjiang City, Sen The defense team and forest rangers have already deployed their defenses in advance, strictly inspecting and registering passing vehicles and pedestrians, strictly investigating the source of fire entering the mountain, and persuading those who enter the mountain to do farming and worship to return.

As of April 3, the Mudanjiang City Forestry and Grassland System dispatched a total of 98 supervision and inspection teams, added 225 checkpoints, implemented “scan code registration” checkpoints at 313 checkpoints, and scanned codes to register more than 900 times of various personnel and vehicles entering the mountain. More than 730 people entered the mountain in violation of regulations, guarding more than 10,000 cemeteries.

According to reports, during the Qingming period, 78,000 forest rangers in the province implemented round-the-clock grid patrolling, 1,256 checkpoints were on duty, and 198 professional fire fighting teams with more than 16,000 people were on standby. Forestry and grassland departments and business units at all levels have dispatched 1,181 supervision teams and 3,413 inspection units, and organized and signed more than 240,000 fire prevention agreements to strictly investigate, strictly control, and severely crack down on illegal use of fire.

Working with forest defense team members and forest rangers, there are also intelligent forest defense systems such as satellite monitoring and iron tower video surveillance. In the Forest and Grassland Fire Control Dispatching Room of the Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau, the 24-hour on-duty personnel are verifying the fire point information fed back on the “Forest Fire Prevention Early Warning Command Platform” one by one.

Li Mengying, an engineer at the Fire Prevention and Monitoring Center of the Provincial Forestry and Grass Bureau, said that under ideal conditions with no cloud cover and flat terrain, the minimum fire area that can be detected by satellite monitoring is about 14 square meters. After the satellite-monitored data is analyzed and processed by eliminating fixed hotspots and extracting abnormal hotspots, the monitored fire information will be sent to forestry, grassland and emergency departments across the province. The staff of grassroots units such as cities, counties, and forest farms in the province can receive hot information in a timely manner in the area they are responsible for, so that they can be discovered, checked, and disposed of in the first time. Today, the new management and protection model of “civil air defense + technical defense” has become the standard equipment for forest fire prevention in all forest areas of the province.

In order to create a spring prevention atmosphere and build a consensus on fire prevention. Recently, the Forestry and Grassland Bureau of Luobei County, Hegang City, together with the County Emergency Bureau, County Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, and County Forest Fire Brigade, launched a “Ching Ming Festival” forest and grassland fire prevention promotional activity. Propaganda team members successively came to the main street in the county, Luobei Children’s Park and other crowded areas, and used publicity vehicles to broadcast the “Heilongjiang Forest Fire Prevention Regulations” and distribute leaflets to carry out fire prevention publicity work.

According to statistics, since the spring prevention, the Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau has guided various localities to adopt various publicity methods to widely publicize and popularize fire prevention laws and regulations, and relevant regulations on wild fire use. Formed a good fire prevention atmosphere.

Li Huihua said that in the next step, the Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau will closely focus on the responsibilities of the forestry and grassland departments, watch the key time, guard the important areas, and grasp the key links, and do a solid job in fire source control, fire protection patrol, monitoring and early warning, etc. Make every effort to prepare for the high fire danger periods such as Qingming and May 1st, and win the overall victory of spring prevention work.