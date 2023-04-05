A school shooting occurred in Tennessee, USA on March 27 (screenshot of Fox News video report)

Overseas Network, April 4th According to a Fox News report on April 3, the police in Nashville, Tennessee, revealed the circumstances of the shooter in the mass shooting at a local elementary school last week, saying that she fired 152 shots with three firearms at the scene and spent several months. time to plan the attack.

A school shooting occurred in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on March 27. Three children and three adults were killed. The three adults were a 60-year-old school principal, a 61-year-old janitor and a 61-year-old substitute teacher. Audrey Hale, 28, fired 152 shots with three firearms in the attack, police said. Police later recovered more guns at Hale’s home.

Police also said in a statement that Hale found records in her car parked in the school parking lot and in her bedroom that described her plans for a mass murder at the school for months. In addition to the records, police also found school documents and a map showing the school’s entrance. The police believe that Hale referred to the behavior of other murderers when he committed the crime, and his criminal motive is still under investigation.

In recent years, frequent incidents of gun violence in the United States have aroused public concern. According to statistics from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, as of the end of March, there have been 130 mass shootings in the US this year, and the death toll due to gun violence has reached 10,097, including more than 410 children and teenagers. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Wang Shanning, Zhang Ni