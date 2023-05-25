Civilian traffic agent is savagely attacked – Diario La Hora

A 43-year-old man and another 50-year-old ended up in jail after savagely assaulting a civilian traffic officer. The violent act became known on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Police from the Izamba Mobile were alerted by ECU 911 about a brawl on Pedro Vásconez avenue and Rafael Darquea street, belonging to to the parish of Izamba, north of Ambato, where they found a group of municipal traffic officials.

DATO El delito de ataque y resistencia está tipificado y sancionado en el artículo 283 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP).

The facts

The servers told the gendarmes that while they were verifying documents for a car at the address described above, two subjects they approached one of their companions to attack him by surprise.

According to witnesses, the victim received several punches to the head, kicks to the body and blows with blunt objects, for which the injured party responded by using the pepper spray he was carrying.

In the middle of the attack, the agent asked his colleagues for help with whom they began an uninterrupted pursuit until they managed to capture the 50-year-old subject who He attacked the agent with a stick on the head.

Meanwhile, the other person involved was also caught at the height of Quillán Lomaand was also identified by the agent as the man who, between punches and kicks, attacked with a stone in his left hand.

Procedure

Both citizens were handed over as detainees to the police. With the background of the case exposed, these were deprived of their liberty immediately accused of the crime of attack and resistance.

Those involved were taken to the Temporary Isolation Unit of the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC) of Ambato, to later be placed under the orders of a Judge of Criminal Guarantees. (MAG)