The country where he “found a second home”: Switzerland says goodbye to Tina Turner

Shortly after the news of the Tina Turner dies at age 83candles and flowers began to pile up at the gates of his estate in Switzerland, where the rock legend had been based for decades.

Considered one of the most famous artists in the world, the queen of rock lived for almost 30 years in the chateau Algonquin in Kusnacht, on the exclusive Goldkueste (Gold Coast). from Lake Zurich, where he died after “a long illness”.

After the news broke on Wednesday, a crowd began to gather in front of the property’s large iron gate, walking somberly one by one to set down flower arrangements and flickering candles in red jars.

“I am shocked,” said Miran Znider, a 48-year-old resident of Slovenia. “I didn’t expect it to happen so soon.” Asked why she got there, he replied: “Because she is the queen, the queen of all women. I love Tina.”

The pain of the community was such that President Alain Berset mourned his death: “With the death of Tina Turner, the world has lost an icon,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the family of this impressive woman who found a second home in Switzerland”he added.

Born in the state of Tennessee in 1939), she was destined to become a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, writer, and choreographer from the mid-1950s to the present day. However, for a few years she enjoyed a peaceful retirement in the strictest privacy of her.

The singer moved to the Alpine country in 1995 with her partner, the 67-year-old German Erwin Bach. In 2013, three months after marrying Bach and receiving her Swiss passport, Turner renounced his US citizenship.

The couple rented the estate for a long time due to restrictions on foreigners owning property in Switzerland. In 2021, the couple would have paid 76 million dollars for the 10-story building in the canton of Staefa, on the north shore of Lake Zurich.

Bach then told the newspaper trade newspaper that the property, with its pool and private lakefront space, would serve as a weekend retreat.

Turner is hailed by the local press as a model Swiss citizen: she had to learn German, pass a local civics test and do an interview to obtain citizenship.

With passport in hand, he went to vote in the frequent popular votes carried out by the country, known for its system of direct democracy, and two years ago the University of Bern awarded him an honorary doctorate for his “unique musical and artistic work”.

