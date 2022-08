“I cry in front of the closet when I see his clothes, I cry when I hear a Nigerian song we listened to together. And I wonder: why didn’t that man let my Alika live? Excuses aren’t enough, I want justice.” He still cries today Charity Oriakhiwidow of Alika Ogochukwua 39-year-old Nigerian killed a month ago – it was just past 14 on July 29 – in the center of Civitanova Marche from Filippo Ferlazzo32 years old, in prison today.