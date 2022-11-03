Home News Clash on the A4 between Palmanova and Villesse: two dead and one wounded
Clash on the A4 between Palmanova and Villesse: two dead and one wounded

Clash on the A4 between Palmanova and Villesse: two dead and one wounded

Two dead and one wounded. This is the balance of an accident that occurred shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 2 November along the A4 motorway, towards Trieste, shortly after the municipal area of ​​Campolongo Tapogliano, at km 499.2.

Due to a cause under investigation by the traffic police agents, three cars collided.

Two people died instantly due to very serious injuries. A third person was transported in yellow code to the hospital; a fourth person is being evaluated at this time by on-site health personnel. Poor visibility in the area of ​​the accident, due to the fog that fell in many areas of Friuli. Queues of up to one kilometer have formed close to the scene of the collision.

After the call for help, the nurses from the Sores station immediately sent the crew of two ambulances to the scene, one from Cervignano del Friuli and one from Palmanova, together with the automedics from Gradisca d’Isonzo.

On the personal site of the motorway, the fire brigade of the Cervignano del Friuli detachment together with the fire brigade of Gorizia, in full synergy to help the people involved in the accident.

