Two men whose job it was to help and work as peasants were murdered the morning of this Saturday February 25.

The event was recorded at the El Chicote farm, located in rural area of ​​the corregimiento of Mariangolajurisdiction of Valledupa,ry is matter of investigation by the authorities who carried out the technical inspection of the corpses.

Apparently the victims were surprised by subjects who entered the place and carried Firearms. According to the first reports, those affected by this double homicide They were the administrator and a farm worker.