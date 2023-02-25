Home Health Meloni does not contest the stakes of the Quirinale on the bathing establishments and blames the allies: “We need more attention”
Health

Meloni does not contest the stakes of the Quirinale on the bathing establishments and blames the allies: “We need more attention”

by admin
Meloni does not contest the stakes of the Quirinale on the bathing establishments and blames the allies: “We need more attention”

ROMA – A one-two punch that the government collects without reacting. Giorgia Meloni sketches, does not give even a millimeter with respect to the path taken of an institutional collaboration with the Quirinale, and directs its discontent towards the allies. It’s not that the premier has not recorded the double signal that came from Sergio Mattarella: in the morning, condemnation of violence in front of the Florentine high school by members of Student Action. In the afternoon, the diffusion of the…

See also  Have you eaten moldy food by mistake? Here's what will happen to you now

You may also like

Naples, Spalletti: “Mario Rui? A symptom of low...

Ukraine: Biden crushes the Chinese plan, ‘if Putin...

“Don’t eat brown sugar at all!”: crazy, that’s...

Live Lecce – Sassuolo (0-0) Serie A 2022...

the Italian Disco Boy wins the Silver Bear....

Can You Die, What Are The Damages, Which...

Tumors, the map of the best centers for...

the state media receive the order to obscure...

Milan, 500 at the Cobas march against the...

Lecce-Sassuolo, the official formations: Bajrami as owner, another...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy