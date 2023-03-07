Climate fanatics have lowered themselves from bridges over the A648 motorway near Frankfurt and over the A643 near Mainz and desecrated a monument to the Basic Law in Berlin. The AfD sharply condemned the actions.

As the “world” reported, climate fanatics lowered themselves from a bridge over the A648 autobahn west of Frankfurt on Saturday. The highway had to be closed for this. The city of Frankfurt had approved the demonstration and the abseiling action. Traffic had to be diverted, to the annoyance of motorists.

The spectacle was repeated at Mainz on Sunday. As the “FAZ” reported, the A643 had to be closed there for the climate fanatics. Here, too, the project was met with annoyance and a lack of understanding from the citizens, who had to drive the route by car.

The AfD sharply criticizes the actions. The first deputy chairman and transport policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in the state parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate, Dr. Jan Bollinger commented on the closure of the Autobahn near Mainz in a press release:

»The hour-long closure of the A643 caused enormous traffic delays, caused many drivers and our security forces enormous effort and high costs. This is an unreasonable burden for citizens and the public sector. The scene of self-proclaimed climate activists is radicalizing rapidly and is increasingly showing extremist excesses.«

As the “BZ” reported, the authorities and the police are obliged to close the motorway for authorized protest actions. The so-called “activists” are protected by the authorities, even if their actions massively restrict the citizens and cause enormous costs.

The climate fanatics also desecrated a monument in Berlin and smeared oil on the glass sculpture “Basic Law 49” in front of the Jakob-Kaiser-Haus.