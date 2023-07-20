Home » Closing at La Gota Fria
Closing at La Gota Fria

With the competitions of the disciplines of boxing, tennis, fencing, chess, skating and swimming, this Wednesday the competitions of the first Intermunicipal Games 2023 ended.

The sports jousts gathered for 12 days nearly 3,000 athletes who were competing in 22 disciplines, in the different sports venues of the Cesarean capital.

The Intermunicipal Games will close this Thursday at four in the afternoon at the José Luis Parada athletics stadium, located within the La Gota Fría sports complex.

At the end of the last day, the host delegation, Valledupar, was widely leading the medal table with 226 medals distributed as follows: 95 gold, 67 silver and 64 bronze. Next, Aguachica appears with 48 medals: 21 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze. Bosconia closes the podium with 18 medals: 8 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.

