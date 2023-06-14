CNE closes the registration stage with eight candidates for the Presidency of the Republic – Diario La Hora

The National Electoral Council ordered that the campaign be from August 8 to 17. Applicants are already traveling the country to spread their proposals.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared closed the registration phase of presidential candidates that will take part in the early elections on August 20, 2023. This stage ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Eight candidates are fighting for the Presidency of the Republic to complete the 2023-2025 period after the head of state, Guillermo Lasso, chose to dissolve the National Assembly and call early elections.

This is the order in which the presidential formulas accepted the pre-candidacies in the CNE prior to the registration stage, most of which await to be qualified by the electoral body after verification of compliance with the requirements.

Several of the disqualifications to be a candidate for a popularly elected dignity are determined in article 113 of the Constitution and 96 of the Code of Democracy. One of them is not owing alimony, not having contracts with the State, those who have received an enforceable conviction for crimes punishable by imprisonment, or for bribery, illicit or embezzlement, etc.

the applicants

1 Daniel Noboa-Veronica Abad.

Alianza Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), made up of the Movimiento Pueblo, Igualdad, Democracia, and the Ethical, Revolutionary and Democratic Green Movement (Mover). This was the first pairing, whose candidacy is firm after its qualification.

Lists 4 – 35

2 Bolívar Armijos-Linda Romero (registered pairing)

Friend Movement.

Lists 16

3 Fernando Villavicencio-Andrea González. (registered pairing)

Good People-Build Alliance.

list 25

4 Otto Sonnenholzner- Erika Paredes. (inscribed binomial)

Alianza Actuemos, made up of the Sumando Oportunidades Movement (Suma) and the Avanza Party.

Lists 23-8

5 Water Perez- Nory Pineda.

Alliance Socialist Party, Democracy Yes and Popular Unity.

Lists 2- 17-20

6 Jan Topic-Diana Jacome. (registered pairing)

Alliance “For a Country Without Fear” PSC-Democratic Center.

Lists 6-3-1

7 Xavier Hervas- Luz Marina Vega.

Challenge Movement.

list 33

8 Luisa González-Andrés Araúz.

Citizen Revolution Movement

List 5

Deadlines in the CNE

Once the pairings have been registered, the CNE has one day to notify the other political organizations about the registered pre-candidates. Then a two-day stage will be opened so that, if they consider, they object to those pre-candidacies.

If there are no objections, after this deadline, the CNE will qualify the candidacy and it will be final.

If there are objections, the CNE will have one day to notify the challenged candidate, who must respond to the objection within two days. In two additional days, the CNE must decide whether or not to proceed.

The CNE’s decision may be appealed before the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (TCE) within three days after the notification is issued.

The CNE will have three days to send the file to this body, and the court 15 days to resolve.

In the event that a pre-candidacy is not qualified, the political organization will have a maximum period of 48 hours to replace it.

According to the previous electoral calendar, the CNE will present the definitive list of qualified candidates on Sunday, August 6.

