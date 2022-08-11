Home News Cocaine in his pocket and a gun at home, a 25-year-old reported
Cocaine in his pocket and a gun at home, a 25-year-old reported

Cocaine in his pocket and a gun at home, a 25-year-old reported

Operation of the Treviso Carabinieri after the check on a suspicious car

MORGANO. A suspicious U-turn, in a street of Badoere di Morgano, in front of the carabinieri patrol. So two twenty-year-olds of Albanian origin who they traveled in an Audi they ended up straight under the lens of the carabinieri who stopped them shortly after discovering how the driver, 23, did not have a license and the compatriot 25 at his side had in his pocket two doses of cocaine.

From there the control of the major’s house, a house in the Treviso area. A control that he brought out, hidden inside a closet and under several clothes, a loaded semiautomatic pistolwith the shot in the barrel and another 15 bullets ready in the magazine.

The 25-year-old was arrested immediately, confirmed this morning by the Court of Treviso. The pistol, a P-18 para-ordnance, was stolen in 2018 in the Piacenza municipality of Ponte dell’Olio. The 25-year-old was sued for receiving stolen goods and illegal possession of weapons.

