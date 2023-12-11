Coco the cat climbs onto a pole, waits 2 hours for help, but jumps down as soon as the rescuer reaches him: “He is now under house arrest”

Coco the cat usually stays safe and sound in the garden when he comes outside, but the cat will not be there often in the coming weeks. The Canadian pet is under house arrest after he climbed to the top of a utility pole, waited for two hours for help, only to jump down as soon as a rescuer climbed after him.

“He will have to get used to staying indoors for a while,” said owner Alice Reid. “He won’t be coming out for a while.” The Canadian suspects that Coco climbed to the top of the pole on Monday because he was shocked by a dog. “Because otherwise he wouldn’t do things like that,” he says. “Coco made a few attempts to climb down himself, but he was afraid.”

Alice called for help when she saw that her cat was shivering from the cold, but as soon as the rescuer was upstairs, the cat dived off the pole into the deep. “Never, in a million years, would I have thought he would jump,” Alice testifies. “I was sure he was injured from his jump.” But the cat just went into her house, lay down on the floor and started washing. “As if nothing had happened.”

