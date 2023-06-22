CoCrea launches call for “Cultura Viva” in Popayán – news

The project seeks to connect cultural creators and entrepreneurs from all over the country.

The CoCrea mechanism has mobilized more than $251 billion to strengthen the culture, art and heritage sector in Colombia.

The Corporación Colombia Crea Talento (CoCrea) and the Chamber of Commerce of Cauca, are summoning the business sector and organizations and companies of the cultural, creative and social sector of the department, to the presentation of the Call “Living Culture” which will take place this June 22 at 10 am, through CoCrea’s Facebook and on its official YouTube channel.

The purpose of this call is to select cultural and creative projects that can contribute to promoting the exercise of cultural rights, so that they are susceptible to receiving investments or donations, and grant their contributors the right to reduce 165% of the value contributed in the taxable income tax base. This translates into a net saving in the payment of income tax of $58.7 for every $100 contributed, for businessmen and taxpayers who are linked to the projects endorsed by CoCrea.

From the first call in 2020 until 2022, CoCrea received 2,105 applications, of which 1,012 were endorsed and $251,161 million was mobilized for 127 projects in 11 departments of the country. El Cauca participated in the 2022 Call with a total of 27 postulated projects and eight endorsed initiatives, among which are Popayán Ciudad del Libro of the University of Cauca, and the XXXIII Santander de Quilichao International Classical Music Festival, which was selected within of the prioritized projects program of the 2022 Call to receive support in the management of your project