All the details of the LaLiga 2023/24 draw

The teams of The First Division of LaLiga will know today their calendar for the 2023-24 season. The draw will take place at 12.00 in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas with the computer system that greatly speeds up its preparation.

LaLiga has established 99,999 possibilities and five numbers corresponding to these digits will be drawn. The corresponding number will allow the pairings of the championship to be known automatically.

He calendar will once again be asymmetrical and with conditions, such as television requirements or the requests of some clubs. In this sense, both Barça and Madrid have asked to start the tournament with the first three days away from home. In this way, FC Barcelona can better adapt the Montjuïc stadium and Real Madrid have more advanced work on the new Bernabéu.

THE DATES OF LALIGA

the league will start the weekend of August 11 and will end on May 26, before the Euro 2024 dispute. . . . There will be four parons per selections, in September, October, November and March.

The calendar of Second Division is postponed until June 28 pending the final composition of the category. Two promoted teams from the First Federation are already known, Racing de Ferrol and Amorebieta, but there are two more that will come out of the clashes between Eldense and Castilla y Alcorcón with Castellón. In the first leg there were two draws.

On the other hand, there will also be a Christmas break, unlike last season, which will run from December 22 to January 1. The exception came due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup dispute, but on this occasion the agreement signed with the players’ association will be maintained.

