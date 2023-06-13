Colegio Santa Librada de Cali will be transformed into an educational citadel

The Administration of the mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, led a legal process to officially receive the title of the property of the Santa Librada Educational Institution, the fact means that it becomes a public asset of Santiago de Cali.

“For the first time, after 200 years, we have the deed and titles of the Santa Librada school. Today it is ratified that this asset and all its history is of a public nature and belongs to the city,” said the mayor of Cali.

“This is very important, because you cannot invest public money if you do not have the deeds of a property. State money cannot be invested in a private asset or in one whose ownership is unknown. Today we are confirmed that this wonderful space for culture, education and life belongs to our city”, added the president.

The official delivery of the deeds to the District, of the property where the iconic Santa Librada Educational Institution is located, is a reality for the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“It gives me joy to be in this wonderful act, to deliver the title that accredits the Mayor of Cali as responsible for this property. It is a historical fact that forces us all to be part of the purpose of restoring and recovering the Santa Librada school. We must do everything in our power to recover the greatness of public education and that is where we are”, said Roosevelt Rodríguez, superintendent of Notaries and Registry of Colombia.

For his part, the registrar of Public Instruments, Javier Vélez highlighted: “in Colombia it is the first degree that a registrar of public instruments does, with the powers granted by Law 2044 of 2020.”

With the official delivery of the property to the city, the investment for the adaptation and remodeling of the Santa Librada Educational Institution, founded by Francisco de Paula Santander in 1823, can now be carried out.

“We will have the quality of the property and that means that we will be able to invest; It means that the project will be able to detonate and we will be able to capture the concept of an educational citadel, the developments and approaches that the community has”, indicated José Darwin Lenis, Secretary of Education of Cali.

What will happen to the Educational Institution?

With this property in the hands of the District, a free hand is given for the Santa Librada school to become an educational citadel.

Before June 28, 2023, an inter-administrative agreement will be entered into with the Urban Development and Renewal Company-Edru, in order to carry out the designs and immediate works required by the infrastructure of the educational institution.

“With the designs comes a competition effort; 80 thousand to 90 thousand million pesos are required to build the educational citadel and this will take about two years to be developed, ”said the mayor.

It is planned to integrate the new educational citadel with San Antonio Boulevard, a project through which Calle 5 will be undergrounded from Carrera 10 until it connects with Bulevar del Río.

Actions carried out by the Mayor of Cali in the framework of the bicentennial of Santa Librada:

1. Enact a law of honors for Santa Librada, with sufficient resources to consolidate a citadel with structural, educational, cultural and technological renovations, in accordance with the needs of the 21st century.

2. Consolidate a national meeting of Santander schools to be held in Cali with the support of the Presidency of the Republic, to highlight the historical importance and legacy of these institutions.

