José Jorge López Theater in Santa Rosa, a wait that is already desperate

The work should have been delivered in July of the previous year, since an extension and an additional adhesion of 2,500 million pesos had already been requested.

One of the projects that has been monitored by the Attorney General’s Office is the José Jorge López theater, as it is a work that the people of Santa Rosa have been waiting for for more than eight years, the ideal space but above all their own, to the cultural development of the municipality and the department.

The work had been suspended and only until 2021 was it resumed with the commitment by those in charge of the work that it would be delivered on July 14, 2022.

Precisely in July of last year, at which time the project had to be delivered to the municipality, the contractor requested not only a four-month extension to deliver the theater, but also a budget addition of 2,500 million pesos to the 11 billion that they had already committed to 2021, when construction work had resumed.

“Today, 10 months later, at a technical table held, the contractor and especially the Risaralda Governor’s Office said that they have not been able to resume the works because the contractor has not passed the documents to continue and complete the theater. It is a dream that we, the people of Santa Rosa, have had of having our own cultural venue, but every day there are more expansions from the Governor’s Office around this contract”, pointed out Juan Manuel Martín, former councilor of Santa Rosa.

Infrastructure Secretariat

In previous days, this medium released the report of the Regional Attorney’s Office, in which it announced that 6 infrastructure projects are at risk of being executed, the departmental administration indicated that one of them, the theaters for Santa Rosa and Pueblo Rico, already They have all the feasibility.

The Infrastructure Secretary of the Mónica Saldarriaga department explained that the post-pandemic regulations caused the equipment references to change and hence the delay in the progress of the works.

“The project had to undergo an economic readjustment, the governor approved the addition of resources, we are finalizing the technical details to present it to the Departmental Royalties and that the resolution be approved, to restart very soon, we hope it will be in 15 days ” the official pointed out.

In this way, the members of the civic oversight office and the general public are given peace of mind.

At the José Jorge López Theater, Santarosans will be able to enjoy multiple cultural activities such as dramatic, musical and audiovisual art, a space that will undoubtedly strengthen culture in the department of Risaralda.

Given

More than 16 billion pesos are the resources that today have been invested in the construction of the José Jorge López theater, which started at 11 billion.

Given

In two weeks the works should be restarting, with which it is expected that this time the site will be delivered to the community of Santa Rosa

reactions

Monica Saldarriaga

Departmental Infrastructure Secretary

“It is suspended due to the change in regulations, after Covid many of the teams changed and had to be changed, they came from abroad and had an economic readjustment, the governor approved the addition of resources, we are finalizing the technical details to present it In the face of departmental royalties, that the resolution be approved to restart it, we hope that it will be in less than 15 days, the contract was suspended because there could be no accomplishments, it is running well, the schedule is running, the only thing is that due to the change in regulations there are teams that were not there, the resources are guaranteed and there has been no loss of them ”.

Juan Manuel Martin

Former Santa Rosa Councilman

“For 10 months we denounced how the contractor had requested an addition of 2,500 million pesos and a 4-month extension, with caution we see how 10 months after our complaint, no progress has been made, the government continues to tell the people of Santa Rosa that the contractor has not passed the documents and therefore it has not been possible to complete the work. We hope that the Government of Risaralda will provide an immediate solution to the completion of the theater and we will finally fulfill the dream of having a cultural venue for all Santa Rosa residents”.

The José Jorge López theater is located at Carrera 16 calle 13 esquina and has been under construction for 8 years. Santarosans hope that the wait will end soon.