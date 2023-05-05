Home » LF – LUÍS FIGO – Sport Marketing News
Former champion Luís Figo, Ballon d’Or in 2000 and football legend, launches his fashion brand, LF, an acronym that plays with the numbers of his name LF Luís Figo, but also with the very positioning of the LF brand Luxury Fashion, a high-end collection dedicated to the contemporary man, sober, elegant and refined, which ranges from travelwear to sportswear, to what the brand defines as “new chicwear”, a term that perfectly frames its inspiration.

Designed to dress dynamic and out of the ordinary men, who love style and look impeccable on any occasion, the line will explore the moments that mark the lifestyle of a contemporary man, who stands out for a choice of refinement, details and quality .

Last but not least, identification with and sharing of values ​​that the former Portuguese footballer has managed to uphold over the years and for which he is recognized and identified: savoir faire, elegance, class, distinction.
Not just a collection then, but an approach to everyday life and style, according to the company.

