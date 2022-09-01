A few hours on the gong. The transfer market closes on Thursday 1 September, at 8 pm, and Pordenone is preparing to carry out the last operations of a transfer campaign conducted so far in an exemplary manner by hiring players functional to the project of the new coach Domenico Di Carlo.

Which, in the wake of the emotions aroused by the green party, in which the city club officially presented itself to the press and fans, launched a message full of hope through social media: «The right enthusiasm to restart together. Now it’s up to us. Come on Pordenone ».

The squad that has been entrusted to him has now defined outlines. And it could not be otherwise, a few hours after the closing of the market and, above all, from the debut in the league, scheduled for Saturday evening (at 21) at the Rocco stadium in Trieste.

However, something can still happen. Indeed, it has already happened. Just yesterday, in fact, the neroverde club managed to place the striker Youssouph Cheikh Sylla (born in ’98). A player, it will be remembered, was strongly desired last summer after the exploit at Gozzano in Serie D (in which he scored 19 goals in 34 games in the 2020-’21 season), but who in Serie B did not find the space he hoped for : only 14 appearances and no goals.

The striker of Senegalese nationality goes on loan to Alexandria until next June: the Piedmontese club has been granted the right of redemption.

Over the past few weeks, the Triestina has also hit Sylla. In the last few hours, however, the turning point in the negotiation was given to Alessandria, a team just relegated like Pordenone from Serie B, but with completely different perspectives compared to the neroverdi, given that the president Luca Di Masi has put up for sale the company for months now.

The difficulties in finding a buyer, however, advised the management of the grays to set up a squad to stay in the category, focusing on players in search of redemption like the now former neroverde. At the basis of his choice, therefore, first and foremost the opportunity to play with greater continuity. No mistake from Pordenone to the “cousins” on the eve of the derby.

The midfielder Tomasz Kupisz (born in 1990) also greets Di Carlo’s group, destined to return to his native country (Poland), to Jagiellonia (Serie A), after the troubled last season of B, in which he split between Pordenone and Reggina . The glories of Salerno are now far away, where he had contributed with 3 goals to promotion to the top flight of the grenade.

The same fate (consensual resolution) could also affect Gianvito Misuraca (1990), another element in the starting list. While on the arrival side the mezzala box remains open. Will it arrive at the photo finish?