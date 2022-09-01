Listen to the audio version of the article

The future of Ita remains uncertain and nothing is taken for granted: not only because the outcome of the negotiations with the consortium chosen by the Mef, the one formed by the US Certares fund with Air France KLM and Delta as commercial partners, is only at the initial whistle. In fact, the political factor weighs heavily on the operation: we are on the eve of elections and a change of government, with negotiations that should come back to life once the executive that will come out of the polls is installed.

According to the polls, it could be up to the center-right to lead the country and Giorgia Meloni, who is a candidate to be the future tenant of Palazzo Chigi, criticized the method of the outgoing government (“it is not up to this executive to decide”) while using more cautious words on the merits with respect to the past: «Only when I know will I be able to pronounce myself» she said, underlining that «it is another piece of Italy that goes away and, when this happens, I am never happy. Anything I can do to prevent it, I’m ready to do it. “

The previous from 2008

Phrases and circumstances that bring to mind the past: in 2008 the then Alitalia accepted the proposal of Air France-KLM but even then it was in the midst of an electoral campaign: Romano Prodi had been disheartened in Parliament and Silvio Berlusconi was he started to win the elections by waving the Italian flag of the company. The Franco-Dutch group withdrew the offer.

The road map: last word to the next government

For the moment, the work on Ita will be managed by the Draghi government. The exclusive negotiation with the US fund, in commercial partnership with Delta and Air France-KLM, to sell the newco could culminate or with a memorandum of understanding to be bequeathed to the future executive but not binding. Or a more detailed preliminary agreement could come. It is not certain that the negotiations will be completely interrupted for the elections and waiting for a new executive. The negotiation should come back to life once the executive that will come out of the polls is installed. Only at that point will the definitive choice on the sale of the former Alitalia arrive, with Lufthansa probably always at the window.

Melons: method is wrong, it is not up to this government

Meloni had asked the Draghi government to stop the dossier: «From 25 September onwards, everything can change and the re-launch of our national airline will decide who will govern. Now that we have faced unspeakable sacrifices to reduce costs, it is necessary to carefully evaluate the presence of the State in the company and the shareholding of other partners ”was the position expressed at the beginning of August.