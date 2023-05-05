Serbia, second shooting in two days: eight dead near Belgrade. Killer stopped

He was arrested on suspected killer – a 21-year-old, according to initial information – who killed last night eight people move four wounded 13 others in a series of shootings occurred near Mladenovac (Belgrade): to report it are the main news of the country. The man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle, and then flee. Seven of the wounded are in serious condition. Among the victims, according to some witnesses, also a police officer and his sister. The police surrounded the area where they believed the killer might be hiding, mobilizing helicopters and drones, while the agents continued to search the area until they were arrested.

The Minister of the Interior he called the attacks “an act of terrorism“: this is the second massacre recorded in Village in a few days. Only last Wednesday, in fact, a former pupil shot up in a school in the capital killing nine people, eight students and a security guard, and injuring six other boys and a teacher. Although in Serbia many weapons are still circulating, residues of the conflicts of the 90s, the mass shootings have so far represented an extremely rare case. Since yesterday, however, the authorities have tightened the controls.