The surge in the prices of energy raw materials and the consequent inflation are affecting the balance sheets of companies and risk overwhelming even the arcades. In fact, among the sectors most exposed to energy price increases, there are 14 thousand specialized stores. The estimate is about 2 thousand halls at risk of closing in the coming months, sale of public games: slot halls, Bingo and betting agencies. This was supported by Agipronews, a gaming and betting press agency.

2 thousand rooms at risk of closure

“If large-scale distribution companies are reporting increases in the cost of bills never recorded before – on average between 200-300% more – even for arcades – we read – energy costs have more than doubled, with increases of 150% . The higher costs of bills added to the situation of economic and financial crisis following the pandemic, without support interventions, such as tax credit or controlled prices, could force at least 15% of the points of sale to shut down “and of about 10 thousand workers who could soon find themselves in a situation of uncertainty. A dangerous contraction of the retail network that could open up new room for maneuver for illegality

Unsustainable costs

“The price increases are significant,” adds Maurizio Ughi, vice president of Agisco (Games and Betting Association). Those who entered into a contract with the blocked component were ‘saved’ from the increases, but in other cases we had doubled or tripled bills. For an agency of 250 square meters with a smoking room we are on an average of 4,500 / 5,000 euros, which for now are amortized by the government measures, otherwise they would be unsustainable “

The bill more than tripled for a bingo room

«The data is soon said – Salvatore Barbieri, president of Ascob, Association of Bingo Concessionari, told agipronews. If a bingo hall paid 9,800 euros for electricity in July 2021, it is now forced to face an expense of 32,600 euros. The bill has more than tripled. The increase is even more important if you have more than one authorized venue.