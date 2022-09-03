The rossoblùs are slightly favorites, even if the most probable exact result in the analysis of the operators is the 1-1: all the most interesting odds of the match

Shoot forward, right away. The goal for Spezia and Bologna is clear, to get away from the safety zone as soon as possible and try to give themselves a championship of satisfactions. A rather positive start, that of the Ligurians, who have collected four points in as many games, while Mihajlovic’s team is still looking for their first success with only two points won so far. Kick-off on Sunday at 15.00 at the Picco stadium in La Spezia, the match director will be Antonio Giua from the Olbia section.

HOW THE TEAMS ARRIVE — Even if it is Spezia who lost in the last round, it is probably Bologna that comes worst in this direct clash. The rossoblù were joined in the final by Salernitana, with Dia who responded to the initial advantage signed by Arnautovic, thus postponing the possibility of obtaining the first victory of the season. Gotti’s team, on the other hand, was defeated by Juventus in the midweek, falling under the blows of Vlahovic and Milik.

PREVIOUS — Spezia and Bologna have met 22 times in official competitions, including 10 in Serie A, 6 in Serie B, 4 in Serie C and 2 in the Italian Cup. The balance is smiling to the Emilians, who have won on 13 occasions against 5 of their opponents; 4 draws instead. Recent tradition does not smile at Spezia, which has lost the last three matches played: for a victory it is necessary to go back to the Italian Cup two years ago, when the Bianconeri only imposed themselves on penalties. To find a success in the league, however, it is necessary to consult the Serie B 2006-07 when at the Peak he finished 2-0 for the home team. See also Chen Yufei, the top four women's singles player in the German Badminton Open, was successfully promoted - Xinhua English.news.cn

THE PRONOSTIC: X + GOAL — It is easy to assume a balanced race for large stretches, in a situation where winning is as important as not losing. Spezia will be able to take advantage of the thrust of their fans, Bologna have a lot of quality in attack. For this, an interesting odd derives from the combination between the sign X and the Gol, which together are worth 4.33 with Bet365, while Pokerstars are lower at 4.20, Goldbet and Better both at 4.00.

THE QUOTAS OF THE MATCH — Overall it is a difficult game to decipher even for operators. Suffice it to say that the chances of exceeding the two goals or not are very similar: Over 2.5 can be played at 1.90 with Bet365, Under 2.5 touches 1.93 with Planetwin. The thing that seems more certain is that both teams manage to score at least one goal each: the Gol option does not go beyond Bet365’s 1.66, with the No Gol reaching 2.25 for LeoVegas.

THE EXACT RESULTS — Even for all the arguments made so far, the exact result considered most likely is the 1-1 that Bet365 offers at 6.50. Following two successful combinations of Bologna: 0-1 and 1-2, respectively at 9.80 (Novibet) and 10.00 (Snai and Novibet). Then the 0-0 at 11.00 for Bet365 and Novibet, the 1-0 at the same rating with Snai and Novibet and the 2-1 again at 11.00 with Bet365 and Snai.

THE WINNING 1X2 — Bologna has a higher chance of success according to bookmakers. Mihajlovic’s team win is quoted 2.48 with LeoVegas, while most traders are held at 2.45. The bianconeri instead are proposed at 3.10 by Betfair, while the best evaluations for the draw are those of Bet365 and Novibet at 3.30. See also Tour de France, last stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris: Philipsen wins, Vingegaard yellow jersey

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 21:42)

