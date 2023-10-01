They provoke their rivals with the photo of little Bradley, who died of cancer: two fans arrested

To make fun of the opposing fans Sunderland they thought it best to show them the photo of Bradley Lowerythe little fan who died in 6 years for a rare form of cancer who had mobilized the entire world of football for his cause. For this reason the two spectators, aged 31 and 24, were arrested from the police of South Yorkshire on charges of outrage against public decency. They were identified thanks to a photo of them laughing and one of them shows the image of little Bradley on his cell phone. The shot started circulating online and has scandalized the wholeEngland.

The incident happened during Friday’s match between Sheffield Wednesday and indeed Sunderland, valid for the Championship (the English junior series) and ended with a score of 3 to 0 for the guests. The club, however, immediately responded distanced from the gesture of his fans: “We strongly condemn this outrageous behavior and absolutely regrettable. We can only sorry for the undoubted pain caused to Bradley’s family and friends.” Furthermore, the company collaborated with the police to trace the identity of the two men who were subsequently arrested Saturday evening and I’m still in prisonas reported by the Bbc.

A Bradley Lowery was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma – a rare type of cancer – when he had 18 months. Before his death in 2017, he had become the mascot of Sunderland, his favorite team: often present at stadio at matches, he had formed a bond with the club’s then striker, Jermaine Defoe, who had called him “my best friend”. A lot of money had been raised for his treatment through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, but unfortunately the doctors had concluded that there was nothing that could be done. The mother Gemma Lowery he wanted to thank the police for their work and also Sheffield Wednesday “for theirs quick conviction” of the episode. In her statement, she concluded: “As we always say, cancer has no colors and, as we all know, it can affect anyone at any time.”

???? Two men have been arrested following reports of football supporters using an image of Bradley Lowery to taunt opposition fans. (Source: BBC) pic.twitter.com/Mb5VdJVx1r — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 1, 2023