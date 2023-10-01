What Jelena Đoković said to Aleksandra Prijović after the concerts in the Arena | Entertainment

Many celebrities congratulated Aleksandra Prijović on her success and the spectacle that lasted for three days, including Jelena Đoković.

Aleksandra Prijović has finally managed to summarize her impressions after three concerts and the much-talked-about spectacle. She announced photo from the concertso she thanked the audience for the incredible energy with the words “selfie of my life“, and the famous tennis player’s wife also responded in the comments Novak Djokovic, Jelena.

Although she did not appear at the concertsthere is no doubt that Jelena loves Aleksandra’s hits, as does the rest of the Djokovic family, so Đole and Saška, as well as Diana, appeared in the Arena accordingly.

“Well done,” Jelena wrote with emoticons of applause.

It’s Alexandra at the age of only 28, she completed three Arenas within three days, which is why many called her names the most successful young star in Serbia.



