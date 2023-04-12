Home News Collapsed bridge over the La Vieja river between Quindío and Valle
Collapsed bridge over the La Vieja river between Quindío and Valle

The bridge over the La Vieja river that connected the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca collapsed on the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 12.

A tractor-trailer that was crossing the bridge fell into the La Vieja River, while a truck and a car were left on the structure that fell off.

This bridge, known as El Alambrado, is located in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Caicedonia, Cauca’s Valley.

Until now, the state of health of the drivers and passengers of the vehicles affected by the fall of this bridge has not been specified.

incommunicado

Valle del Cauca senator Carlos Fernando Motoa spoke about the fall of the bridge that connects Quindío with the Cauca’s Valley.

“We Colombians ask ourselves, what is happening with the country’s road infrastructure? We remember what happened in Rosas, Cauca, cut off from Nariño and affecting the products that are consumed in Valle del Cauca, we have one of the highest inflation rates in the country in terms of the country. With the collapse of the bridge on the Río de la Vieja, Valle del Cauca is left incommunicado and will seriously affect the products we consume, it will affect the department’s economy,” said the congressman.

“What is happening with the Ministry of Transportation? What is the commitment of the Petro Government to maintain the roads in the country? I remember the President’s expression a few months ago saying that the roads were only used by the rich in Colombia to move export products, but today all of Valle del Cauca are affected and we are going to see food, life, transportation and gasoline more expensive . Dramatic occurs due to lack of commitment from the Government, “concluded Motoa.

