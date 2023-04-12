Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final thanks to a first-half goal from Ismaël Bennacer. With this result he will be able to play the return match, next Tuesday at Napoli, with the advantage of the goal scored. The winner will qualify for the semi-finals, where they will meet between Inter and Benfica (Inter won 2-0 in the first leg).

It was the sixth match between Italian teams in the history of the tournament: Milan played them all and never lost. All things considered, the latter against Napoli was balanced. Milan suffered at times from Napoli, but risked conceding only in the opening minutes and towards the end. After Bennacer’s goal a few minutes before the break, Napoli were unable to react, also due to the absence of their starting centre-forward Victor Osimhen, who was injured. He then finished in ten after midfielder Zambo Anguissa was sent off fifteen minutes from time, who will miss the second leg along with defender Kim Min-jae, who is cautioned and booked.

Holders Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in the other match played on Wednesday night. The winner of this quarter-final will then go on to play in the semi-final against Manchester City and Bayern Munich (City won 3-0 in the first leg).