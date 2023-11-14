Collective bargaining conflict between the states: Verdi and GEW call for a warning strike in Leipzig

The Verdi and GEW unions have called on Saxon state employees in Leipzig to go on an all-day strike on Tuesday. According to the information, all public universities in the city, the student union, the state administration and the university clinic are affected. A joint rally will take place in the morning from ten o’clock. The background is the collective bargaining dispute in the public service of the federal states.

University hospital ensures patient care

Emergency care and limited normal care are guaranteed. Helena Reinhardt, spokesperson for the Leipzig University Hospital

“There are currently individual strike measures and restrictions in patient care at the Leipzig University Hospital with partial postponements of planned treatments and longer waiting times,” said UKL spokeswoman Helena Reinhardt MDR SACHSEN. Emergency care and limited normal care would be guaranteed.

At least 500 euros more per month required

The GEW and Verdi unions as well as the police union GdP and IG Bau are calling for public sector employees in the states 10.5 percent more salary, but at least 500 euros more per month as well as higher training allowances and a collective agreement for the around 7,000 student employees in Saxony. According to Saxony’s GEW deputy David Jugel, the latter usually only receive the minimum wage. In addition, limited-term contracts are the rule in science, criticized Jugel.

The employers did not submit any offers in the two rounds of negotiations so far. Saxony’s GEW state chief Burkhard Naumann said that given this blockade attitude, there was no way around a strike. The Leipzig Verdi union secretary Julia Greger explained that many employees at the Leipzig University Hospital were already thinking about moving to hospitals in the surrounding area because the pay was better there.